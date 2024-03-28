Urban Decay X Groundswell NYC X Jade Purple Brown Collaborate For A Community Paint Day Celebrating Women’s History Month

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In a vibrant display of creativity and collaboration, Urban Decay Cosmetics recently joined forces with Groundswell, a prominent NYC-based nonprofit organization, for a Community Paint Day event. Over 40 participants, including local influencers and youth enrolled in Groundswell’s program, gathered to contribute to creating the UD x Jade Purple Brown “Making History” artwork commemorating Women’s History Month.

Brown, a Black woman and self-proclaimed color-obsessed artist’s work, uses strong figures, vibrant colors, and messages of optimism to create new, dynamic worlds of individuality and empowerment. Her artistry encompasses various fields such as Illustration, Design, and Creative Direction, captivating diverse international clients.

Set against the backdrop of Groundswell’s studio in Gowanus, Brooklyn, the event served as a testament to the power of art in fostering community engagement and social change. The mural, a striking symbol of empowerment and inclusivity, is slated for official installation later this year, with plans for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

The collaboration between Urban Decay and Groundswell underscores the brand’s commitment to supporting artists and uplifting marginalized voices. As part of Urban Decay’s larger Moments That Move Us initiative, which aims to celebrate the diversity and creativity of local communities, this partnership represents a meaningful step towards building a more equitable world through art and activism.

Throughout the event, participants had the opportunity to connect and express their unique perspectives through painting. From seasoned content creators to aspiring young artists, each individual played a vital role in bringing the mural to life, demonstrating the transformative power of collective action.

In addition to the hands-on painting experience, attendees had the chance to learn more about Brown’s artistic process, her collaboration with Urban Decay, and their continued commitment to supporting initiatives that empower artists and foster community connection.

Urban Decay X Groundswell NYC X Jade Purple Brown Collaborate For A Community Paint Day Celebrating Women’s History Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com