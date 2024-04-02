Hold your horses, Beyhive! There’s a twist in the tale of “Cowboy Carter”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé Fans Discover ‘Cowboy Carter’ CD and Vinyl Editions Are Missing Songs

Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter is here, and fans are buzzing about some surprises!

The digital album has 27 tracks, but some CDs are missing 4 songs and some vinyls are missing 5!

Fans are wondering if Beyoncé made some last-minute changes after the CDs and vinyls were already being produced.

Those who have received their physical copies noticed there's no mention of the Cowboy Carter title on the packaging, except for a sticker, instead emphasizing the Act II part of the title and hinting Beyoncé may have been the original title.

Plus, there might be some slight musical differences between the digital version and the physical copies too. Some song titles are different and there are some slight changes with lyrics as well.

Right now, nobody knows for sure what’s going on yet. If you’ve contacted the store about the missing songs, they might take a few days to get back to you because they’re swamped with emails.

So which Beyoncé album do you have?

I can’t wait to hear what’s behind all of this.