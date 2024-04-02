Listen Live
These Inmates Are Using Religion To Sue The State So They Can See The Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Published on April 2, 2024

New York inmates are suing to watch the solar eclipse after state orders prisons locked down

There’s a solar eclipse coming. And there are a group of people who won’t be able to see it. So, they’re suing.
That group of people are inmates in the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York. And they are suing the he state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The lawsuit argues that the April 8 lockdown violates inmates’ constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.
Even more interesting, the 6 inmates are from various faiths. Including a Baptist, a Muslim, a Seventh-Day Adventist, two practitioners of Santeria, as well as an atheist.
As of right now there is no decision on whether they will be allowed to view the upcoming solar eclipse on April, 8th. And if not, they’ll have to wait until 2044, for the next one.
Source: NY Post

