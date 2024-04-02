DC Council Set To Vote On $500M For Capital One Arena Renovation

Emergency legislation will be introduced to the D.C. Council tomorrow, aiming to unlock over half a billion dollars for refurbishments to Capital One Arena. D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson revealed that the Chinatown Revitalization Act, just four lines long, focuses on renovating the arena and enhancing the Chinatown and Gallery Place neighborhood.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that while the Potomac Yard arena proposal was under debate for three months, she maintained communication with Monumental Sports and retained the $515 million offer in case the proposal faltered, which it did last week. The objective was to allow Virginia politics to unfold while keeping a pathway open for Monumental to return home. Meanwhile, the passage of the Secure D.C. Crime Bill has already had a positive impact on public safety in and around Chinatown.
Further details about the agreement with Monumental Sports are anticipated on Wednesday morning, as Bowser presents the budget for fiscal year 2025 before the D.C. Council.
source: The DMV Daily
