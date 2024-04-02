Listen Live
Local

DC Council Set To Vote On $500M For Capital One Arena Renovation

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
WASHINGTON, DC- MARCH 27: Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Emergency legislation will be introduced to the D.C. Council tomorrow, aiming to unlock over half a billion dollars for refurbishments to Capital One Arena. D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson revealed that the Chinatown Revitalization Act, just four lines long, focuses on renovating the arena and enhancing the Chinatown and Gallery Place neighborhood.

RELATED: DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that while the Potomac Yard arena proposal was under debate for three months, she maintained communication with Monumental Sports and retained the $515 million offer in case the proposal faltered, which it did last week. The objective was to allow Virginia politics to unfold while keeping a pathway open for Monumental to return home. Meanwhile, the passage of the Secure D.C. Crime Bill has already had a positive impact on public safety in and around Chinatown.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Further details about the agreement with Monumental Sports are anticipated on Wednesday morning, as Bowser presents the budget for fiscal year 2025 before the D.C. Council.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DC Council Set To Vote On $500M For Capital One Arena Renovation  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

DC Council Set To Vote On $500M For Capital One Arena Renovation

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Business & Economy

Ask the Financial Advisor Show – 3/9/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close