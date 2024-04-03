Billionaires Boom! Forbes’ 2024 List is Here and it’s Breaking Records!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Forbes has released its list of the world’s billionaires. There are more than ever before — and they’re wealthier.

First up.

There are a whopping 141 more billionaires than last year, bringing the total to a staggering 2,781. And get this, their combined wealth is a mind-blowing $14.2 trillion – that’s up a cool $2 trillion from just last year!

The United States also continues to dominate the billionaire game, boasting a record-breaking 813 of these super-wealthy individuals worth a combined $5.7 trillion. China remains second, with 473 (including Hong Kong) worth $1.7 trillion,

The richest person in the world is Bernard Arnault, the head honcho of French luxury giant LVMH, with a net worth of $233 billion. Following closely behind is Elon Musk, with a cool $195 billion. Number 3 is Jeff Bezos with $194 Billion. Then Mark Zuckerberg with $177 billion.

Some other famous names on the list include:

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at number 137, sitting pretty with $13.9 billion.

Jay-Z comes in at number 1,330 with $2.5 billion,

Kim Kardashian at number 1,851 with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Taylor Swift makes an appearance at number 2,545 with a cool $1.1 billion.

Oprah is number 1,187 with $2.8 billion.

Rihanna is number 2,152 with $1.4 billion.

As for the richest woman in the world, that title goes to Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of L’Oréal’s founder, with a net worth of a whopping $99.5 billion – that’s number 15 on the overall list.