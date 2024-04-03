What is it like to work for Kanye? A Former employee explains his experience in new lawsuit.

THE BUZZ!
Kanye West sued by ex-Yeezy employee claiming star humiliated and threatened him
- engaged in discriminatory behavior by calling out Black people in a derogatory manner.
- expressed praise for the Nazi leader Hitler.
- pressured employees to complete renovations without obtaining the necessary permits.
- threatened to terminate employees based on their weight, specifically targeting those he deemed “fat.”
The lawsuit alleges that on one occasion, Mr. West told students he wanted them to shave their heads. He also allegedly expressed his intention to build a jail at the school where students could be locked in cages.
Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses Ye of misusing school funds. It claims he bragged to staff about using $2 million of the school’s budget to fund a trip to Paris.
