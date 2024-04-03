Listen Live
What is it like to work for Kanye? A Former employee explains his experience in new lawsuit.

Published on April 3, 2024

Kanye West sued by ex-Yeezy employee claiming star humiliated and threatened him

Speaking of money.
Ye aka Kanye West is getting sued by a former employee for a lot of reasons.
According to the 47-page suit, Trevor Phillips, a former employee is claiming discrimination, a hostile work environment, whistleblower retaliation and unsafe working conditions, among other allegations.
The lawsuit alleges that Ye:
  • engaged in discriminatory behavior by calling out Black people in a derogatory manner.
  • expressed praise for the Nazi leader Hitler.
  • pressured employees to complete renovations without obtaining the necessary permits.
  • threatened to terminate employees based on their weight, specifically targeting those he deemed “fat.”

The lawsuit alleges that on one occasion, Mr. West told students he wanted them to shave their heads. He also allegedly expressed his intention to build a jail at the school where students could be locked in cages.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses Ye of misusing school funds. It claims he bragged to staff about using $2 million of the school’s budget to fund a trip to Paris.

Phillips is suing Kanye for over $35,000. And hopes this lawsuit will make Kanye realize his words can have serious consequences.
And Kanye is no stranger to catching heat for his words or actions. We’ll see what happens there.
Source: Yahoo

The Buzz
