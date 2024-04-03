Listen Live
News

Bird Flu is Catching On. U.S. Biggest Egg Producer Is Now Dealing With an Outbreak.

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Bird flu has been detected at the largest chicken egg manufacturer in the U.S.

Lastly,
It’s spreading.
I think I got that bird flu. That’s the song the biggest egg producer in the U.S., Cal-Maine Foods is singing right now.
That’s because one of their Texas facilities had to hit pause on production after the virus showed up.
Thankfully, the company says they’ve got other farms to keep the egg supply flowing smoothly for us hungry humans.
This news comes after a recent case where someone caught the bird flu from infected dairy cows in Texas.  But the good news is, health officials say the chances of catching it from eggs is super low, especially if you cook ’em right.
So, keep calm, cook your eggs well, and pray for the best.
Source: NPR

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

Bird Flu is Catching On. U.S. Biggest Egg Producer Is Now Dealing With an Outbreak.

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Business & Economy

Ask the Financial Advisor Show – 3/9/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close