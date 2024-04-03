Bird Flu is Catching On. U.S. Biggest Egg Producer Is Now Dealing With an Outbreak.

CLOSE
Bird flu has been detected at the largest chicken egg manufacturer in the U.S.
Lastly,
It’s spreading.
I think I got that bird flu. That’s the song the biggest egg producer in the U.S., Cal-Maine Foods is singing right now.
That’s because one of their Texas facilities had to hit pause on production after the virus showed up.
Thankfully, the company says they’ve got other farms to keep the egg supply flowing smoothly for us hungry humans.
This news comes after a recent case where someone caught the bird flu from infected dairy cows in Texas. But the good news is, health officials say the chances of catching it from eggs is super low, especially if you cook ’em right.
So, keep calm, cook your eggs well, and pray for the best.
Source: NPR
