Civil Rights Violation? The George Floyd Scholarship Sparks Debate

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

LAWSUIT ACCUSES GEORGE FLOYD SCHOLARSHIP OF VIOLATING FEDERAL CIVIL RIGHTS LAW

Next,

A scholarship created to honor George Floyd is getting some serious debate. The scholarship, offered by North Central University in Minnesota, is meant to support Black students, but it’s facing a lawsuit that says it discriminates against students of other races.

Here’s the breakdown. The school says the scholarship is a way to invest in future Black leaders. And requires applicants to be Black or African American.

However, a group called the Legal Insurrection Foundation says this goes against the Civil Rights Act because it excludes other races.

This lawsuit comes after a recent Supreme Court decision that ended affirmative action programs in colleges. It’s a hot topic!

As for now, the lawsuit is still ongoing. And the scholarship is still accepting applications for the 2024-25 academic school year. The recipient will be selected by June 2024.