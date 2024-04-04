Listen Live
Civil Rights Violation? The George Floyd Scholarship Sparks Debate

Published on April 4, 2024

A scholarship created to honor George Floyd is getting some serious debate. The scholarship, offered by North Central University in Minnesota, is meant to support Black students, but it’s facing a lawsuit that says it discriminates against students of other races.
Here’s the breakdown. The school says the scholarship is a way to invest in future Black leaders. And requires applicants to be Black or African American.

However, a group called the Legal Insurrection Foundation says this goes against the Civil Rights Act because it excludes other races.
This lawsuit comes after a recent Supreme Court decision that ended affirmative action programs in colleges. It’s a hot topic!
As for now, the lawsuit is still ongoing. And the scholarship is still accepting applications for the 2024-25 academic school year. The recipient will be selected by June 2024.

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

