Black Ice, More Like Blacks On Ice. 5 black Men Make Hockey History

Published on April 4, 2024

Cyclones make hockey history with all-Black starting lineup

Lastly,
Keeping it black.
Not a lot of noise was made about this, but history was made in professional hockey last weekend.
For the first time in North American professional hockey history, a team put an all black starting lineup in a game.
The Cincinnati Cyclones made history with that starting lineup. But its not the team’s first historic moment when it comes to diversity. The team’s current coach is also the first ever Black head coach in the ECHL and one of only two in the entire league.
And to make this even a better story, the Cyclones won the game in overtime 3-2.

So a big win for the team and a big message to the league and young black hockey players everywhere.
Especially since hockey is one of the least diverse sports today.
Congratulations to Kyle Bollers, Josh Burnside and Elijah Gonsalves, and defensemen Landon Cato and Jalen Smereck.
Source: WLWT

