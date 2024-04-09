Listen Live
Scorned Dater Sues 50 Women for $2.6 Million Over Facebook Comments

Published on April 9, 2024

Man sues 50 women for $2.6 million after they called him a bad date in viral Facebook group

What got this man in California so upset that he is suing 50 women for $2.6 million. How about talking about him, well sort of.
Allegedly, this guy Stewart Murray said these women ruined his dating life by posting not-so-flattering reviews about him, which were false and defamatory, on a Facebook group called “Are We Dating The Same Guy?” a space where women share information about negative dating encounters.

The women are accused in the suit of having “conspired to harm the plaintiff’s reputation” and discriminating against him because he was unable to join the women-only Facebook page.
Well, a civil court judge ruled that one of the women did nothing wrong by sharing her opinion of him with the popular online group.
And now these ladies are fighting back. They’re hoping the ruling can set a precedent and prevent him from further using the legal system against them. They are invoking California laws meant to deter junk lawsuits, called anti-SLAPP laws (an acronym for “strategic lawsuit against public participation.”)
So a win for the ladies on this one.
And it looks like not only did Steve strikeout with the ladies. He struck out with the courts too.
Source: NY Post

