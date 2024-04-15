OJ Infamous White Bronco Up For Sale. Asking price… What?????

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Remember the infamous white Ford Bronco from the OJ Simpson chase? It might be hitting the road again…well, sort of.

The SUV, forever linked to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, is reportedly up for sale by its current owners – Simpson’s former agent and two friends of Al Cowlings (the guy who drove the Bronco during the chase).

Their asking price? A cool $1.5 million! Apparently, they were already considering selling it this year, with the 30th anniversary of the chase approaching, but OJ’s recent death seems to have spurred them on.

The Bronco has had a colorful history since the chase. It’s been chilling in a Las Vegas condo garage, helped open a sports museum, and even spent some time at a crime museum in Tennessee.

With only 32,000 miles on the clock, this Bronco is more than just a piece of history – it’s a potential goldmine for someone with a taste for the macabre (and a hefty wallet). But will anyone be willing to cough up the big bucks for this infamous ride? Only time will tell!

Source: NY Post