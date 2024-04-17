The 2024 Baltimore Mayoral Debate is Airing Tonight!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore mayoral debate airs Wednesday on WBAL-TV 11.

It is debate season.

This year, there are a lot of political seats up for grabs once again. One of those seats is for the mayor of Baltimore City.

Tonight, we get to hear from some of those individuals. The top-polling Democratic candidates for mayor are set to square off tonight on the WBAL-TV Baltimore mayoral debate.

Expect to hear from Brandon Scott, Sheila Dixon, Thiru Vignaraja, & Bob Wallace in the debate, which will be moderated by Jason Newton.

You can watch the Commitment 2024 Baltimore mayoral debate at 7 p.m. tonight on WBAL-TV 11.