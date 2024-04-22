Listen Live
Supreme Court Showdown: Can Cities Make Sleeping Outside Illegal?

Published on April 22, 2024

With homelessness on the rise, the Supreme Court will weigh bans on sleeping outdoors

Ok, Guess what’s happening this week? The Supreme Court is about to tackle a HUGE issue: can cities actually fine or arrest people experiencing homelessness for sleeping outside?
This is a super important case, especially because homelessness in the US is at an all-time high.   Some cities argue that fining people helps manage homeless encampments, which can sometimes be dangerous and unsanitary.  But tons of advocacy groups say this just criminalizes homelessness and doesn’t address the root cause, the lack of affordable housing.

The Justice Department says it’s okay to have rules, but only if there’s enough shelter space available. Otherwise, punishing someone for simply needing a place to sleep might be a bit…well, cruel and unusual.
This case is coming all the way from Grants Pass, Oregon, where things got heated after the city started fining people for sleeping outdoors. Thankfully, a lower court shut that down, but now the Supreme Court gets to weigh in.
They will make a decision by the end of June.
Source: AP News

