R&R Hall of Fame: Mary J. Blige Gets The Nod, And Mariah Carey Will have To Wait A little Longer.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shows ‘Real Love’ to 2024 inductees Mary J. Blige and Cher — but not Mariah Carey and Sinéad O’Connor

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations are out, and this year, it was a battle of the 90s R&B-pop divas.

A year in which we saw Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey get nominated in the same year. And you may have been rooting for both of them to get in, but only one got the nod, and that was the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. But I’m sure the Queen of Christmas, Mariah, will be inducted at some point very soon.

Another artist who missed out this year was Sinead O’Connor.

But as for some other superstars who were tapped for the Hall of Fame this year, they included Cher, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest, and Kool & The Gang.

Cher gets in for the first time since being eligible since 1990, and ATCQ gets in after being on the ballot twice.

So congrats to them all.