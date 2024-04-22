Listen Live
Entertainment

R&R Hall of Fame: Mary J. Blige Gets The Nod, And Mariah Carey Will have To Wait A little Longer.

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shows ‘Real Love’ to 2024 inductees Mary J. Blige and Cher — but not Mariah Carey and Sinéad O’Connor

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations are out, and this year, it was a battle of the 90s R&B-pop divas.

Related Stories

A year in which we saw Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey get nominated in the same year. And you may have been rooting for both of them to get in, but only one got the nod, and that was the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. But I’m sure the Queen of Christmas, Mariah, will be inducted at some point very soon.
Another artist who missed out this year was Sinead O’Connor.
But as for some other superstars who were tapped for the Hall of Fame this year, they included Cher, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest, and Kool & The Gang.
Cher gets in for the first time since being eligible since 1990, and ATCQ gets in after being on the ballot twice.
So congrats to them all.
Source: Essence / Time

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
Entertainment

R&R Hall of Fame: Mary J. Blige Gets The Nod, And Mariah Carey Will have To Wait A little Longer.

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Entertainment

MFT: Antoine Dunn’s First Time Meeting A Celebrity? Stevie Wonder!

Magic logo
Contests

A Message About Picking Up Station Prizes At Radio One Baltimore

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close