New Study: Your Doctor’s Gender Could Affect Your Healthcare outcome

Women are less likely to die when treated by female doctors, study suggests
Ok, so is your doctor male or female? It might not matter to some but it could be a life-saving choice.
According to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, hospitalized women are less likely to die or be readmitted to the hospital if they are treated by female doctors. The study included nearly 800,000 male and female patients hospitalized from 2016 through 2019.
For male patients, the gender of the doctor didn’t appear to have an effect. But for women, there was. And even though the difference might seem small, researchers say it could save thousands of lives each year.
The data alone doesn’t explain why women fare better when treated by other women. But other studies suggest that women are less likely to experience “miscommunication, misunderstanding and bias” when treated by female doctors.
Some say part of the problem is that medical students get “limited training in women’s health issues.”
So, ladies, a female doctor could work out better for you. Fellas, it doesn’t even matter.
Source: NBC
