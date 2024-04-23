Bridge Collapse: Baltimore Blames Cargo Ship for Disaster

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore claims Dali was ‘unseaworthy,’ accuses owners of negligence in bridge collapse

There is an update on the Key Bridge collapse. And we might be closer to figuring out who is liable for this tragedy.

The city of Baltimore has its finger on someone.

In court filings filed Monday, attorneys for the city of Baltimore claimed the owner of the container ship Dali, and its operator—Synergy Marine Group—were “grossly and potentially criminally negligent.”

The city claims the ship had serious problems and was unsafe to sail before it even left the harbor! This could be a huge game-changer! The city says the ship’s owners knew about these issues but let it sail anyway.

Meanwhile the ship’ company is seeking a federal court to limit their legal liability to about $43.6 million.

But the city is like, Hold on, let’s go to court. They’re arguing that liability cannot be limited at this time without a trial, where the companies’ “failures” could be shown.

Not only that, the FBI opened a criminal investigation to see whether all federal laws were followed.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest developments