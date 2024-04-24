Some Tennessee Teachers Could Be Packing More Than School Supplies Soon.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tennessee legislature passes bill allowing teachers to carry concealed guns

Ok, so Tennessee House Republicans just gave the green light to a bill allowing certain teachers and staff to pack concealed heat on public school grounds.

Under the new bill, outside of school administrators and police, those who are permitted to carry will remain unknown, and their identities will be kept hidden, even from parents and fellow teachers.

Wild, right?

There are requirements for employees who want to carry a handgun. They would need to get a handgun carry permit, obtain written authorization from the principal and local law enforcement, pass a background check, and complete 40 hours of handgun training.

Some restrictions include not being able to carry guns at school events at stadiums, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Well, the new bill passed with a vote of 68-28 and now heads to the Governors desk for approval and if signed , it could become a new law very soon.

We’ll see what happens next. But I’m not sure more guns is the solution. Trained officers make mistakes and misuse that power.