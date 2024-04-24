Listen Live
News

Some Tennessee Teachers Could Be Packing More Than School Supplies Soon.

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Tennessee legislature passes bill allowing teachers to carry concealed guns

Ok, so Tennessee House Republicans just gave the green light to a bill allowing certain teachers and staff to pack concealed heat on public school grounds.
Under the new bill, outside of school administrators and police, those who are permitted to carry will remain unknown, and their identities will be kept hidden, even from parents and fellow teachers.
Wild, right?

There are requirements for employees who want to carry a handgun. They would need to get a handgun carry permit, obtain written authorization from the principal and local law enforcement, pass a background check, and complete 40 hours of handgun training.
Some restrictions include not being able to carry guns at school events at stadiums, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.
Well, the new bill passed with a vote of 68-28 and now heads to the Governors desk for approval and if signed , it could become a new law very soon.
We’ll see what happens next. But I’m not sure more guns is the solution. Trained officers make mistakes and misuse that power.
Source: CBS

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

Some Tennessee Teachers Could Be Packing More Than School Supplies Soon.

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close