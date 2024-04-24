Listen Live
Maryland Schools Shine in National Rankings! – #4 in the Nation

Published on April 24, 2024

Back home. Great news for Maryland students!
The state boasts some of the best public high schools in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 rankings.
Maryland snagged the #4 spot nationally, with a whopping 16 schools ranking in the top 5% of all high schools.
Check out the Top 5:
  • Eastern Technical High School (Baltimore County) takes the crown for Maryland (#1) and sits comfortably at #123 nationally.
  • Walt Whitman (#2 in Maryland, #139 nationally)
  • Poolesville High School (#3 in Maryland, #172 nationally )
  • Thomas S. Wootton High School (#4 in Maryland, #196 nationally )
  • Winston Churchill High School (#5 in Maryland, #295 nationally )
Western was ranked #8 Maryland, #437 nationally, and Poly was ranked #18 in Maryland, #953 nationally.
Other lists included the best charter and magnet schools in the state, too.
And yes, we have some great schools in the area. But we just need all of them to be great.
Source: The Patch / US News

