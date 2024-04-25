Listen Live
News

Hold Up! Tupac vs. Who? His Estate issues Cease and Desist Letter to This Rapper.

Published on April 25, 2024

THE BUZZ!

Estate of Tupac Shakur threatens legal action against Drake over AI diss track

Hold up, hip-hop fans! The drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar just got a whole lot more complex, and it involves a legend from the past!
The estate of the legendary Tupac Shakur is throwing some serious shade at Drake. Why? Because Drake’s latest track, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” features an AI version of Tupac’s voice taking shots at rapper Kendrick Lamar!

And the estate is not happy about it. They sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding Drake remove the track within 24 hours or face a lawsuit.
The letter states, “The estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality.”  “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of… the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The estate would never have given its approval for this use.”
Their attorney added, “The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.”
We’ll see what Drake does.
But we’ll also see if this will affect people using AI voices of known artists in the future.
Source: The Guardian

