On Stage Tiffany Haddish Tells Jokes; Behind the scenes, she’s not laughing.

Published on April 25, 2024

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Painful Endometriosis Battle and 8 Miscarriages: ‘The Devil Is Real’ (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish is spilling the tea about her life in a new way, and this time it’s not all laughs. The hilarious actress is opening up about a health battle she’s been fighting for years, and it’s one that many women can relate to.
Here’s the scoop:
  • Tiffany has been dealing with a ton of pain, including fainting spells and super-heavy periods that could last up to 11 days.
  • It turns out, it wasn’t just bad periods; she’s been battling endometriosis, a condition that can cause major discomfort.

  • The worst part for her is that it can also lead to miscarriage, and Tiffany has suffered through eight of them, with her latest happening just last year.
But Tiffany’s a fighter.  She’s getting the treatment she needs and is working on getting better.
She says she’s also currently celibate but dating “multiple guys.” And she says she’s not completely sold on getting married again or becoming a mom, but “there is a part of her that wants to.” She says, “I’ve got all this love; I should give it to somebody who can grow with it.”
And you never know what someone is going through, no matter how successful they are.
I am glad she is on the road to getting better.
Source: People

