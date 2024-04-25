Listen Live
A Nationwide School Lunch Makeover! Here’s What’s Changing

Published on April 25, 2024

USDA updated rules for school meals that limit added sugars for the first time

School lunches across the nation are about to get a makeover.
The USDA just announced new rules for school meals, and here’s the lowdown:
For the first time ever, school lunches will have limits on added sugars. This means sugary cereals, yogurts, and flavored milks will have to cut back on the sweetness.
By 2027, all school meals (breakfast and lunch) will have to limit added sugars to no more than 10% of the total weekly calories. School lunches will also have slightly less sodium, about 15% less salt, and breakfasts will have about 10% less.

The agriculture secretary said, “All of this is designed to ensure that students have quality meals and that we meet parents’ expectations.” The aim is to improve nutrition and align with U.S. dietary guidelines in the program that provides breakfasts to more than 15 million students and lunches to nearly 30 million students every day.
And this is a no-brainer for me. Kids deserve some better and healthier food choices at school.
So that’s wassup.
Source: ABC

