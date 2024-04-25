A Nationwide School Lunch Makeover! Here’s What’s Changing

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
USDA updated rules for school meals that limit added sugars for the first time
School lunches across the nation are about to get a makeover.
The USDA just announced new rules for school meals, and here’s the lowdown:
For the first time ever, school lunches will have limits on added sugars. This means sugary cereals, yogurts, and flavored milks will have to cut back on the sweetness.
By 2027, all school meals (breakfast and lunch) will have to limit added sugars to no more than 10% of the total weekly calories. School lunches will also have slightly less sodium, about 15% less salt, and breakfasts will have about 10% less.
The agriculture secretary said, “All of this is designed to ensure that students have quality meals and that we meet parents’ expectations.” The aim is to improve nutrition and align with U.S. dietary guidelines in the program that provides breakfasts to more than 15 million students and lunches to nearly 30 million students every day.
And this is a no-brainer for me. Kids deserve some better and healthier food choices at school.
So that’s wassup.
Source: ABC
More from Magic 95.9
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Mother's Day Celebration Contest - Win Tickets and a Spa Package!
-
Baltimore Ranked As The Worst Place To Live In Maryland
-
Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 - Back to the Basics
-
John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/3/24
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash