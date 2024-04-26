Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with first round draft pick

Published on April 26, 2024

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with the 30th overall pick on Thursday in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wiggins will join a Ravens secondary with Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

Cornerback was a position of need for the Ravens heading into this year’s draft.

Wiggins was ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best cornerback in the draft and the 25th-best player in the draft.

The Ravens have eight more selections, including the 62nd and 93rd picks in the second and third rounds on Friday. Rounds four through seven are on Saturday.

Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with first round draft pick

