Iron Mike in Training Mode: No Weed, No Sex (For Now!)

MIKE TYSON QUITS CANNABIS AND INTERCOURSE IN PREPARATION FOR JAKE PAUL FIGHT, ‘I’M DOING IT LIKE I LOVE IT’

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is lacing up his gloves and getting serious for his upcoming fight against you tuber Jake Paul. But to make sure he is in top shape for the fight, Mike has given up a couple things like smoking weed. He also did it to comply with fight rules enforced by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Tyson is also sacrificing something else to get ready for his fight; he’s not having sex. He revealed in an interview, that it’s been weeks with no weed or sex. To also get ready, he says he’s back to training three times a day.

And you may understand why. ESPN reports that the match will be classified as a sanctioned, professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

So this fight counts and I don’t think Tyson wants to lose.

One thing that is scarier than facing Mike Tyson in the ring. Is facing a no weed smoking and no sex having Mike Tyson, that is a lot scarier.

The fight takes place on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it will be streamed on Netflix.

It should be entertaining.

We’ll see who has there hands raised at the end of that one.