Cartier Catastrophe: $13K earrings sold for $13!

Published on April 30, 2024

Mexican man wins case against Cartier after buying $13,000 earrings online for $13

Imagine browsing online and stumbling upon a crazy good deal – like, insanely good! That’s exactly what happened to a lucky doctor in Mexico named Rogelio Villarreal. He spotted a pair of diamond-and-gold Cartier earrings for a measly $13!

Normally, they cost over $13,000, so yeah, something was definitely fishy. It turns out it was a typo on Cartier’s website. They accidentally left off three zeros! Oops!

Cartier, upon realizing their major mistake, tried to cancel the order and offered a fancy consolation prize (champagne and a leather accessory) instead. Not good enough for him, though!  So, he took the fight to Mexico’s consumer protection agency, arguing he had a right to the earrings since he bought them in good faith.

And he won.

But some people are criticizing the man, saying it wasn’t fair for him to take advantage of the company’s mistake.

I’m not one of those people. I’ll gladly pay $13 instead of $13,000 any day.

Source: CBS

