Cartier Catastrophe: $13K earrings sold for $13!

Imagine browsing online and stumbling upon a crazy good deal – like, insanely good! That’s exactly what happened to a lucky doctor in Mexico named Rogelio Villarreal. He spotted a pair of diamond-and-gold Cartier earrings for a measly $13!

Normally, they cost over $13,000, so yeah, something was definitely fishy. It turns out it was a typo on Cartier’s website. They accidentally left off three zeros! Oops!

Cartier, upon realizing their major mistake, tried to cancel the order and offered a fancy consolation prize (champagne and a leather accessory) instead. Not good enough for him, though! So, he took the fight to Mexico’s consumer protection agency, arguing he had a right to the earrings since he bought them in good faith.

And he won.