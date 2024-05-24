Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars Are A Must For Your Scent-Layering Routine

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There is no better feeling than hearing the compliment, “You smell really good.” The flattering remark boosts confidence and shows the world that you play no games with your grooming routine. That said, most folks believe that the art of smelling delightful comes from a scent-layering routine, including scented lotion and perfume. However, it’s deeper than that; it starts in the shower. After all, utilizing cleansing products with invigorating fragrances can increase the longevity of your scent. And thanks to Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars, you can now up the ante in the smell-good department.

Since 1957, Dove has been committed to creating nourishing products, and the Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bar collection is no exception. Known as the brand’s first plant-milk-based cleansing bars, the collection includes four delectable offerings: Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee, Macadamia Milk & Willow Lavender, Oat Milk & Berry Brulee, and Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop.

As many beauty mavens lean towards utilizing clean beauty finds, the Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bar collection comes in handy to cover all bases. Known for transforming your shower into a spa-like oasis, the handcrafted offering is pH-balanced and is free of sulfates, parabens, and other harsh, skin-drying ingredients. In addition, the collection boasts ultra-nourishing plant-based milk — formulated with aloe extract and squalane — that produces a creamy, luxurious lather. As a result, you’ll be able to unlock all-day nourishment and a gratifying scent.

With these cleansing bars in your arsenal, the goal of smelling divine all day long is seamless. Keep reading for some tips to help you elevate your scent-layering routine.

1. Start in the shower.

There is no way to smell good without taking regular showers. According to Healthline, dirt, oil, and sweat can build up on the surface of your skin due to poor hygiene or when you skip showers, causing cause odor to surface. So, kick things off by showering with one of Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars.

2. Apply a scented lotion with a body oil.

Once your body is fresh and clean, it’s time to lock in moisture. Apply scented lotion with a few drops of body oil on damp skin. Per L’Oreal Paris Beauty Magazine, body oils can do your scent-layering routine justice since many formulas boast “high concentrations of fragrance” that can go the distance.

3. Smooth on an antiperspirant/deodorant.

It’s no secret that sweat and body odor go hand in hand. So, it’s imperative to keep sweat at bay by using an antiperspirant or deodorant. For the beauty mavens who deal with sweat all over, consider investing in a whole-body deodorant cream. This innovation helps to keep every inch of your skin — from your armpits to your unmentionables — feeling and smelling fresh.

4. Strategically apply your perfume.

Last but certainly not least, it’s time to spray on your perfume. However, instead of spritzing it freely all over your body, focus on your pulse points. Per Perfume Direct, your pulse points — wrists, neck, chest, and behind your ears — are areas that emit heat, which allows your fragrance to last longer.

If you’re ready to expand your horizons in the art of scent-layering, visit your local Target or Walmart to add Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars to your arsenal.

DON’T MISS:

Dove Empowered Me To Embrace My Dark Armpits With Their #FreeThePits Campaign

TRIED IT: Dove’s Body Love Shower Collection Sets The Tone For At-Home Pampering

Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars Are A Must For Your Scent-Layering Routine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com