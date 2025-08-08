Listen Live
News

Georgia Man Arrested for Threatening Trump on TikTok

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

A 29-year-old man from Rome, Georgia, has been arrested on federal charges after allegedly making violent threats against former President Donald Trump during a TikTok livestream. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the arrest highlights the growing concern over the use of social media platforms to issue threats and incite violence.

Jauan Rashun Porter Mugshot
Source: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department

Jauan Rashun Porter, the accused, reportedly participated in a TikTok livestream on July 26 titled “Alligator Alcatraz.” During the session, Porter made multiple alarming statements, including, “There’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.” He also allegedly declared, “I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead,” and described watching him “bleed out.”

Related Stories

Porter didn’t stop there. When asked about the possibility of federal agents confronting him, he allegedly responded, “I’m gonna kill them too.”

Following these threats, investigators from the U.S. Secret Service, Floyd County police, and Georgia probation officers conducted a search of Porter’s apartment. The search uncovered concerning items, including two pipes, pistol ammunition, and Tannerite, a material commonly used in explosives.

Porter’s Criminal History

Porter’s arrest is not his first encounter with law enforcement. He has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for terroristic threats, influencing a witness, mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the time of his arrest, Porter was on probation.

In 2020, Porter was charged with felony theft and obstruction of law enforcement after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police. More recently, in 2023, he was arrested for assaulting a woman, causing significant injuries, and was found in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a firearm. While in custody for that incident, Porter reportedly attacked another inmate.

Porter was taken into custody on August 7 and charged with knowingly and willfully making threats against the president. He is currently being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for August 12. If convicted, Porter faces a potential federal prison sentence.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Michael Pearce and is under investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from Floyd County authorities.

Georgia Man Arrested for Threatening Trump on TikTok  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close