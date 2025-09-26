Solange Launches Saint Heron Digital Archive With Free Access to Rare Black Books

Source: Phillip Faraone

Solange Knowles has never limited herself to one form of artistry, and her latest project proves it once again. The Grammy-winning singer and creative visionary has relaunched her Saint Heron Library, a digital and physical archive offering free access to rare works by Black and Brown creators.

The Saint Heron Library isn’t your typical community lending space. Instead of standard titles, it houses an archival collection of rare, out-of-print, and first-edition books, along with zines and catalogs covering literature, art, design, and cultural history. Readers can borrow the works for 45 days, free of charge, with an honor-system return process made simple through prepaid shipping labels.

Solange described her motivation when unveiling the project on Instagram, writing, “The Saint Heron Library is home to our archival collection of primarily rare, out of print, and 1st edition titles by Black and brown authors, poets, and artists… as the market and demand for these books, zines, and catalogues rises, we would like to play a small part in creating free access to the expansive range of critical thought and expression by these great minds.”

The library first debuted in 2021 with support from skincare brand Aesop. That inaugural season was curated by Rosa Duffy, founder of Community Bookstore, and featured more than 50 titles. The relaunch builds on that foundation, broadening the scope and adding a digital archive to make the collection even more accessible. Each season brings new guest curators, ensuring the library reflects a diverse range of voices and perspectives.

The project is more than a library—it’s an act of preservation. By protecting and circulating these rare works, Solange is safeguarding cultural memory and creating opportunities for new generations to engage with voices often erased or overlooked in mainstream publishing. For students, writers, and creatives, the Saint Heron Library serves as both an educational resource and a spark of inspiration.

Beyond her work with Saint Heron, Solange recently surprised fans by revealing that she quietly served as co-music supervisor for seasons one and two of Issa Rae’s acclaimed HBO series Insecure. Sharing the news on X, she called the job “a dream” and thanked Rae, Melina Matsoukas, and Kier Lehman for trusting her to help shape the show’s soundtrack. She even posted notes from her work on the series, showing how deeply involved she was in crafting its musical identity.

With Saint Heron’s library expansion and her behind-the-scenes contributions to television, Solange continues to push culture forward—protecting the past while shaping the future.

