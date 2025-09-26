Listen Live
Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Diddy was back in court on Thursday, trying to get his conviction overturned or a new trial.

Published on September 26, 2025

He was found guilty in July on two counts of prostitution and has been in jail since his arrest last September. His sentencing is set for October 3. During the hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian did not make a decision right away and adjourned the court. Diddy’s lawyers say he was wrongly convicted under the Mann Act, a federal law meant to stop human trafficking and the exploitation of women.

They say the law was misused in his case.

His legal team says Diddy never paid anyone for sex, and instead just watched, which they say shouldn’t count as prostitution. They described him as a voyeur who enjoyed making and watching adult videos. His lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, said he had no commercial motive and that the government was going too far in trying to give him a much longer sentence.

Prosecutors are asking for several more years behind bars, but Diddy’s team says he should get no more than 14 months. Since he has been in jail since September 2024, that would mean he has already served most of his time.

His lawyers also said Diddy’s life has already been torn apart. His businesses in music, fashion, and media have collapsed, and his reputation has been ruined. They said his seven children are waiting for him to come home. His ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami, wrote a letter to the judge saying Diddy is “loving and real,” hoping to show the court a different side of him before he is sentenced.

