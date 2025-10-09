Listen Live
National

Domino's Unveils First Brand Refresh In 13 Years

Domino’s Unveils First Brand Refresh In 13 Years

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Dominos Brand Refresh - A look at full new packaging
Source: Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Unveils First Brand Refresh In 13 Years

Domino’s, the world’s largest pizza company, has unveiled its first brand refresh in 13 years, aiming to make every aspect of the brand as craveable as its pizza.

The rebrand introduces a modernized look and feel, blending Domino’s heritage with playful, bold updates to appeal to the next generation of pizza lovers.

Key elements of the refresh include:

  • Brighter, more vibrant colors
  • A bolder typeface called “Domino’s Sans,”
  • updated packaging that emphasizes the brand’s iconic logo.

Domino’s has also introduced a new jingle, “Dommmino’s,” featuring the voice of five-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist Shaboozey.

This “cravemark” is designed to be fun, memorable, and reflective of the brand’s focus on deliciousness.

The rebrand extends across all touchpoints, including TV and digital advertising, Domino’s website and app, in-store graphics, and team member gear.

The refreshed look will roll out in the U.S. and international markets over the coming months.

Kate Trumbull, Domino’s Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the brand’s commitment to delivering craveable experiences.

“Rather than launching a traditional tagline, we’re baking craveability right into our name and every aspect of our brand,” she said. “You literally can’t say ‘Domino’s’ without saying ‘mmm.'”

This bold refresh comes as Domino’s continues to thrive, with over 21,500 stores in 90+ markets and global retail sales exceeding $19.4 billion in the past year.

By modernizing its brand while staying true to its roots, Domino’s aims to solidify its position as a leader in the pizza industry and beyond.

Domino’s Unveils First Brand Refresh In 13 Years  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Top Boy S3 Wrap Tastemaker Dinner
178 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
259 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
295 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Music

Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

Pop Culture

‘It Will Be Here By Next Summer’: Porsha Williams Teases A New Fashion Project During An Exclusive Interview With HB

19 Items
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Addresses Bad Reviews Of His New Movie ‘Him,’ X Salutes His Performance

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close