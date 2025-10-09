Shyne Reflects With Cam’ron On The 1999 Club Shooting With Diddy & Jennifer Lopez

Source: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

Diddy’s legal problems over the past year have revolved around his treatment of ex-girlfriend Cassie and his sex life, but it’s far from the first time he’s found himself at war with the law.

Back in 1999, he was at the center of a New York nightclub fighting incident that sent Shyne to jail for 10 years for attempted murder. All these years later, Shyne, now going by his real name, Moses Barrow, sat with Cam’ron on his Talk With Flee show to discuss what really happened.

Barrow recalls that years ago, a group from Brooklyn was opposite them in the club and had an issue with Diddy.

“They were not people to underestimate. So when they start saying they’re going to ‘pop your top,’ and I saw someone reaching for a weapon, I acted in self-defense. But it wasn’t my problem; it was Puff’s problem. He was the one who was arguing with them, and I was just being a good friend because I saw danger.”

In that split second, Barrow says he was focused more on staying alive and dealing with the legal repercussions of his decision later.

With more maturity, Barrow says he obviously feels differently about the situation now, but his actions made sense at the time.

He adds, “At that time, I was young, we just had a shootout in front of Daddy’s house, and I had a little altercation, which is the only reason I was carrying protection.”

At the turn of the century, the 2001 case was highly publicized because Diddy was one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop and was dating Jennifer Lopez at the time, who also had to testify because she was also in the club at the time of the shooting. It drew a rift between Diddy and Shyne, who was then perceived as the fall guy.

But after he was released from prison in 2009, he was deported to his native Belize because he’s not a US citizen. There, he shifted his life’s focus to politics, becoming a member of the Belize House of Representatives.

He’s since reflected on the shooting and forgiven Diddy for his actions, despite allegations that he pressured witnesses to testify against him.

Barrow also took the high road when asked about Diddy’s RICO trial, saying, “I wish everyone well, including Diddy.”

See ongoing reactions to Diddy’s legal woes now that he’s been sentenced below.

