Pop Culture

Wendy Osefo & Husband Face Fraud Charges

Wait, What? ‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo’s Arrest Has Everyone Talking

The reality star - and her husband - face multiple felony counts tied to a reported burglary and alleged insurance fraud.

Published on October 10, 2025

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, are facing multiple felony fraud charges following their October 9 arrests in Maryland. According to Westminster Police, Wendy faces 16 charges -including seven felonies – while Eddie faces 18. Nine of his charges are felonies.

The case involves alleged insurance fraud related to a burglary that the couple reported in April 2024 after returning from a trip to Jamaica. They claimed nearly $450,000 in stolen designer bags and jewelry, but in true reality TV fashion, there was a plot twist. Investigators say many of the items had already been returned for refunds. Deputies also allege Wendy was later seen wearing a ring she reported stolen.

Multiple news reports have shared the investigators’ sentiments.

Both were booked Thursday night and released on $50,000 bond. Through a rep, the Osefos said they’re “home safely,” grateful for support, and “look forward to their day in court.” They’ve asked for privacy as the legal process unfolds.

The timing is especially wild for Bravo fans — Wendy’s appearance in Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition has been postponed following the arrests. The news also comes on the heels of Karen Huger’s return to public life after serving a DUI sentence.

The arrests are a shocking twist for Wendy. The reality star does not play – she has built her reputation on brains and Black excellence, not Bravo-level chaos.

As the legal process unfolds, fans are left asking one big question: what really happened behind the cameras in Potomac?

