Man Apologizes To Iman Shumpert After On-Camera Confrontation Almost Leads To Blows

Iman Shumpert found himself in what could’ve been a bad situation after a man began shouting and cursing at the former NBA player after he declined to be interviewed.

Video from the Oct. 22 incident showed Shumpert walking away along with two female companions when a man, who reportedly asked for an interview and had been denied, began shouting “F-ck Iman Shephard.” Maybe “Iman Shepard” isn’t someone “Iman Shumpert” knows, and that’s why he wasn’t offended. The man continues shouting, adding “Get the f-ck out the city, you going to get robbed.”

Now, that bothered Shumpert, who turned to face the man.

“You going to rob me, now?” Shumpert can be heard asking the man. Who moves closer to Shumpert, repeating that he doesn’t care for someone named “Iman Shepard.”

Apparently, all of this stemmed from a moment that allegedly happened off-camera in which Shumpert told the man that he didn’t care for the city of Indianapolis.

“I asked Iman for an interview because that’s part of the content I create,” the man, identified as _osamashottheflick on Instagram, wrote about the incident. “I’m not sure if he was drunk or just being bold, but he yelled at me like I was lame and said, ‘F–kIndiana and F–k Naptown.’ That hurt.”

The man wrote a lengthy apology alongside the footage, explaining that he was sorry for his temper and allowing himself to react “in the most disrespectful way” and that, in hindsight, he should have walked away.

“I was ready to fight an NBA champion in the middle of the street over my respect,” he said. “Looking back, I can admit I should’ve just walked away and enjoyed the rest of my night instead of reacting the way I did.”

“I just want people who aren’t from here to know — some of us really grew up in Indianapolis,” he said, noting his deep roots in the city. “NBA champion or not, you’ve got to show love to the people who show love to you — especially when you’re a visitor.”

He ended the post, as the kids say, on man time: “So if this reaches you, Iman — I apologize, sir. I hope you can understand where I was coming from.”

