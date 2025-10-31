Listen Live
Entertainment

Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate "Black Halloween"

Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate “Black Halloween”

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Halloween in London
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Leave it up to our kinfolk on social media to make Halloween funnier than it already is.

Between the candy sales, the creative costumes, and the other shenanigans that come this time of the year, social media has exploded with a new trend. “I Hate Black Halloween…” has been bubbling for the past few days, complete with some of the most hilarious costume ideas we have seen!

If Black Twitter (or is it “Xitter”) doesn’t do anything else, we will definitely pick the right time to be unserious.

Check out some of the brouhaha below!

Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate “Black Halloween” was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

Get ready! Earth, Wind & Fire’s Story is Coming to HBO

Baltimore City Hall
274 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
318 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

News

GED Section: The Weight of Authenticity in a Tokenized World

News

GED Section: D.L. Hughley’s Sharp Take on Literacy and America’s Contradictions

Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

Music

Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close