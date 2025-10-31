Listen Live
Entertainment

CBS Responds to Rumors About Gayle King Leaving CBS Mornings

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
27th Annual Angel Ball - Arrivals
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

CBS is speaking out after new reports claimed Gayle King was preparing to step away from her anchor chair on CBS Mornings.

On October 30, Variety reported that the 70-year-old journalist was expected to leave her role when her contract expires in May 2026, possibly taking on a new position within the network or producing her own shows. However, CBS News quickly shut down that speculation, saying no such talks have taken place.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Gayle King has been a fixture on CBS Mornings (previously CBS This Morning) since joining the network in 2011. Over her 14-year career with CBS, she’s become one of the most trusted and recognizable voices in morning television.

King first co-anchored alongside Charlie Rose and Norah O’Donnell, later continuing with Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. When Nate Burleson joined the team in 2021, the trio became the faces of the show’s latest chapter. King’s approachable style, warmth, and credibility have helped define the network’s tone and direction during an era of immense change in broadcast journalism.

The rumors about her potential exit surfaced during a wave of shakeups across CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, which was acquired by Skydance Media earlier this year in an $8 billion deal. The merger has triggered widespread restructuring across divisions, including layoffs and major programming shifts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Just this week, longtime CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson announced his departure after 16 years with the network. Meanwhile, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to end in May 2026. According to The Los Angeles Times, more than 1,000 employees were laid off, including CBS Saturday Morning co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, as well as correspondents Lisa Ling, Debora Patta, Janet Shamlian, Nancy Chen, and Nikki Battiste.

Related Article: Gayle King To Join All-Female Space Crew

Related Article: Gayle King Responds To President Trump After He Attacks Her On Social Media

Despite the network’s turbulent transition, CBS has made it clear that Gayle King’s place within the company is secure — at least for now. With her current contract running through 2026, she remains a central part of CBS’s morning lineup and one of its most recognizable on-air personalities.

While the future of CBS continues to evolve under new ownership, one thing is certain: Gayle King’s legacy and presence on morning television are far from over.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

CBS Responds to Rumors About Gayle King Leaving CBS Mornings was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

Get ready! Earth, Wind & Fire’s Story is Coming to HBO

Baltimore City Hall
274 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
318 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

News

GED Section: The Weight of Authenticity in a Tokenized World

News

GED Section: D.L. Hughley’s Sharp Take on Literacy and America’s Contradictions

Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

Music

Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close