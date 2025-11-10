Listen Live
Diddy's Family Shoot Down Claims Of Drinking Behind Bars

Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly seen drinking an alcoholic beverage behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Published on November 10, 2025

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Sean “Diddy” Combs was recently transferred to the FCI Fort Dix to serve out his time in connection with his recent conviction in his interstate prostitution case. With reports going wide late last week that Sean “Diddy” Combs was drinking behind bars, the mogul’s family has issued a statement shooting down the claim.

TMZ broke a report last Friday (November 7) stating that Diddy was seen guzzling an alcoholic beverage at FCI Fort Dix, which is said to be a low-security facility. Based on sources, the outlet reported that Combs was caught drinking makeshift moonshine made with pieces of fruit, sugar, and soda. In the initial report, it was written that Combs would be transferred to a new unit, but those sources confirmed that they’ve reversed that decision.

In an update to the story, Combs’ family spokesperson Juda Engelmayer had this to share with readers:

“Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day. As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there—most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose.”

In an additional update, Diddy’s X account, which is run by the family, also shared a message that appears to have been deleted.

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family,” read the tweet.

Photo: Getty

Diddy’s Family Shoot Down Claims Of Drinking Behind Bars was originally published on hiphopwired.com

