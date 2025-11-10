5 Notable Black Veterans Who Served
5 Notable Black Veterans Who Served and Made an Impact in the DMV
With Veterans Day tomorrow, we’re honoring the bravery and leadership of Black service members who made their mark in the DMV region. From trailblazers of the past to modern military leaders, these veterans served with distinction and left lasting legacies in their communities.
Colin Luther Powell – Bethesda, Maryland
Colin Powell, who passed away in 2021 in Bethesda, Maryland, remains one of the most influential military figures in U.S. history. Born in Harlem, New York, Powell was commissioned in the U.S. Army through ROTC at City College of New York in 1958.
Over a 35-year career, he rose to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (1989–1993), the highest-ranking military officer in the country at the time. Powell’s leadership spanned Vietnam, Desert Storm, and diplomatic service as Secretary of State.
Christian Abraham Fleetwood – Baltimore, Maryland
Born July 21, 1840, in Baltimore, Fleetwood served with the 4th U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War and earned the Medal of Honor for valor at the Battle of Chaffin’s Farm in Virginia. After the war, he lived and served in Washington, D.C., contributing to veteran and civic organizations.
Alexander Thomas Augusta – Norfolk, Virginia / Washington, D.C
Born March 8, 1825, in Norfolk, Virginia, Augusta became the first Black physician commissioned in the U.S. Army during the Civil War and later led Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., as the first Black hospital administrator in U.S. history.
Linda L. Singh – Maryland
A native of Frederick County, Maryland, Singh became the 29th Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard in 2015—the first woman and first African American to hold the position. Her service included overseas deployments in Kosovo and Afghanistan.
Wilmore B. Leonard – Salisbury, Maryland / Washington, D.C.
Born in Salisbury, Maryland, Leonard was among the earliest combat fighter pilots in the Tuskegee Airmen program during World War II. After his service, he became an educator in Washington, D.C., continuing his legacy in the region.
As we honor these veterans and countless others this Veterans Day, their stories remind us that service is more than duty — it’s a lifelong commitment to community, courage, and progress. Their legacies continue to shape the DMV and inspire future generations to serve with purpose.
