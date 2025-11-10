5 Notable Black Veterans Who Served and Made an Impact in the DMV

Source: DJ Jammer / DJ Jammer

With Veterans Day tomorrow, we’re honoring the bravery and leadership of Black service members who made their mark in the DMV region. From trailblazers of the past to modern military leaders, these veterans served with distinction and left lasting legacies in their communities.

Colin Luther Powell – Bethesda, Maryland

Colin Powell, who passed away in 2021 in Bethesda, Maryland, remains one of the most influential military figures in U.S. history. Born in Harlem, New York, Powell was commissioned in the U.S. Army through ROTC at City College of New York in 1958.

Over a 35-year career, he rose to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (1989–1993), the highest-ranking military officer in the country at the time. Powell’s leadership spanned Vietnam, Desert Storm, and diplomatic service as Secretary of State.