Paris Jackson isn’t hiding from her past. In a TikTok post on November 10, the model and musician revealed that her nose whistle — something fans had noticed in her videos — comes from a medical condition known as a perforated septum. She used the flashlight on her phone to show the small hole inside her nose, explaining, “I have what’s called a perforated septum. It’s different from a deviated septum.”

She then admitted that the damage came from drug use in her early 20s. “That is from what you think it’s from,” she said honestly. “Don’t do drugs, kids.” The daughter of the late Michael Jackson added, “It ruined my life,” stressing that addiction took a serious toll on her health and happiness.

Jackson said she’s been living with the condition since she was 20 years old, joking that she could “thread a spaghetti noodle” through the hole. But behind the humor, she shared how difficult it can be — especially when she’s in the recording studio. She also said she has no plans to fix it surgically, even though the condition causes issues. “I’ve been sober for six years,” she said. “You have to take pills when you get surgery like that, and I’m not willing to risk it.”

Her honesty comes just a month after she spoke publicly about her sobriety journey at the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles, where she received the Shining Star Award for her advocacy and recovery work. During her speech, Jackson reflected on how getting sober changed her life. “I didn’t just get my life back — I got a better one,” she said. “It’s like getting into a car accident where everything you shoved in the back seat flies forward. I’m still learning to navigate life on life’s terms.”

Friendly House is a nonprofit organization that supports women in recovery from trauma and addiction. Jackson said being part of the organization has deepened her sense of purpose. “I’m really grateful to be part of something that aligns so much with my higher purpose,” she said. “Helping others find conscious connection has been the greatest thing I’ve ever done.”

Now, six years into her recovery, Jackson said she’s focused on staying healthy, making music, and helping others who are struggling. Her story serves as both a warning and an inspiration — proof that it’s possible to overcome even the darkest chapters.

If you or someone you know is battling substance abuse, help is available through the SAMHSA Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

