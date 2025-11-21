What’s Trending: Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Waking Up or Jumping Ship?

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “What’s Trending” with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on.

The Cost of Political Drama The segment kicked off with a look at the real-world impact of political posturing. Amidst talk of designating terrorist groups and escalating tensions with Venezuela, the conversation quickly grounded itself in what matters to us: the holidays. DL highlighted how looming tariffs are leaving everyday people wondering how they’re going to put food on the table this season. Meanwhile, priorities seem shifted at the top, with reports surfacing that Donald Trump is more focused on getting late-night host Seth Meyers fired than solving these economic issues—a move that has even the FCC chairman involved in the social media back-and-forth.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Sudden Shift

The tea really started spilling when the conversation turned to Marjorie Taylor Greene. In a shocking twist, the Georgia representative issued a public apology for her past participation in “toxic politics,” referencing the infamous “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” exchange. DL and Jasmine dissected this sudden pivot. While DL made it clear she “cannot be trusted,” he acknowledged the classic rule of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” MTG is now doggedly attacking Trump over the Epstein files and accusing him of gaslighting the public, leading the crew to suspect she knows the political ship is sinking and is looking for a way out.

Is this a genuine change of heart or just survival? The team drew parallels to Liz Cheney—someone whose politics rarely align with ours, but who stood up when it mattered. DL noted that while MTG’s motives are suspect, she is currently doing what representatives are supposed to do: acting as a check on power. Still, the segment gave a necessary shout-out to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who warned everyone about this chaos long ago



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

What’s Trending: Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Waking Up or Jumping Ship? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com