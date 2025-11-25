Baltimore County Police Boost Patrols for Holiday Shopping Season

Source: fotostorm / Getty

Baltimore County police are increasing their presence at shopping centers and other high-traffic areas as part of their annual holiday deployment plan aimed at keeping residents safe during the busiest shopping stretch of the year.

WMAR2 News reports that enhanced deployment focuses on locations that traditionally see a surge in visitors during the holiday season, particularly major retail hubs where both vehicle and pedestrian traffic spike. Officers say the visible presence is designed to maintain safety and deter crime as shoppers prepare for holiday celebrations.

Throughout the season, officers are being strategically positioned around shopping centers and other busy corridors. The goal, officials say, is to provide steady visibility while ensuring operations run smoothly during peak consumer activity.

Police are also emphasizing the importance of personal safety and awareness while shopping. They urge residents to park in well-lit areas, remain alert to their surroundings, and keep car doors locked at all times.

The department’s increased patrol strategy is intended not only to discourage criminal activity but also to offer reassurance to residents navigating the holiday crowds. With retail traffic at its highest point of the year, officials say the proactive approach is key to ensuring a safe and secure shopping season.

