20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet

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Tiger Woods’ mugshot is trending again, and it has fans revisiting one of the most viral celebrity arrests ever.

Over the years, many high-profile figures have had their mugshots surface online. Some sparked controversy, while others turned into internet memes.

In some cases, those images even changed public perception overnight.

From athletes to actors and music stars, these moments often live forever online. As a result, mugshots have become part of celebrity culture in a way few expected.

Here are some celebrity mugshots that shocked the internet and still get people talking today.

20 Celebrity Mugshots That Shocked The Internet

1. Tiger Woods

DUI (Drugs) — 2017 / 2026