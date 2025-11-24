Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj has been making it clear who she rocks with and who she doesn’t.

The Beez In The Trap rapper salutes Donald Trump after she popped out at the United Nations. During her time there, she thanked the President and brought up her concerns about the safety of Christians in Nigeria. In her post, she also appeared to take another jab at Jay-Z, expressing gratitude toward Trump while shading Hov in the same message, saying:

“United Nations was a MAGA Flex. Trump on da text. Y’all should be afraid of what I’m gon do next.”

Hip-Hop heads know what she (allegedly) did in that post. That could have been taken as a flip off Jay’s “On To The Next One” verse where he says, “Obama on the text, y’all should be afraid of what I’m gon’ do next.” This would not be the first time the leader of the Barbz may have sneak dissed Hov.

Back in October, Minaj came at the Roc Nation mogul, saying the label has been begging for music and a tour:

“They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was resounding NOOOOOOOO. Just like the casinoooooooooo”.

She also noted that Hov was in the running for a casino deal but ended up losing the bid.

Nicki Minaj Salutes Trump (Again), Seemingly Shades Jay-Z In The Process was originally published on hiphopwired.com