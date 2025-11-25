Source: Katie Flores / Getty

GloRilla x Tyler, The Creator Shut Down Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 With Surprise “Sticky” Performance

Camp Flog Gnaw has always been a festival built on surprise moments and unexpected collaborations — and 2025 delivered one of its most talked-about pairings yet.

GloRilla and Tyler, The Creator hit the stage together for a high-energy performance of his fan-favorite track “Sticky,” instantly becoming one of the biggest highlights of the weekend.



The crowd erupted the second GloRilla appeared, adding her trademark Memphis grit to Tyler’s eccentric, high-octane stage style. The chemistry was sharp, the energy was raw, and the moment quickly started circulating across social media as one of the festival’s standout clips.



This year’s Camp Flog Gnaw lineup was already packed with major sets, surprise guest appearances, and cross-genre collaborations — but this performance cut through all the noise. Fans praised the pairing as a reminder of how dynamic and unpredictable Tyler’s festival curation can be, giving artists space to experiment and push their sound in fresh directions.



Whether you were in the crowd or catching the moment online, GloRilla and Tyler proved exactly why they continue to dominate conversations in their lanes. And if this performance is any hint of what’s to come, fans are hoping this won’t be the last time the two share a stage.

