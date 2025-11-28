Spin-off will be an anthology series set in Stranger Things universe

New show will not follow Hawkins crew, but connect to Upside Down lore

Finn Wolfhard accurately predicted the spin-off's anthology format years ago

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Officially Moving Forward — Here’s What the Duffer Brothers Just Revealed



With Stranger Things preparing for its final season in 2025, fans have been wondering what comes next. Now we finally have an answer.

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that the long-rumored Stranger Things spin-off is officially moving forward at Netflix — and it’s taking the franchise in a brand-new direction.

Even crazier?

Finn Wolfhard predicted the entire plot years ago — and he was right.



In a recent interview, the Duffers revealed that Netflix has now approved the concept and assembled a creative team to begin development.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While details are still being kept quiet, the brothers say they’re excited about the project and hope to move quickly.



“We are moving forward with it… Netflix finally knows what it is.

They’re very excited about the team we’ve assembled,” the Duffers shared.



No title, cast, or release date has been announced yet — but the spin-off is officially in motion.



It’s an Anthology Series — Just Like Finn Wolfhard Guessed



Back in August, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) joked in an interview that a Stranger Things spin-off would probably be an anthology series.

He imagined something in the same universe but told through completely different stories, tones, and locations.



Turns out… that’s exactly what the Duffers are making.



According to the creators, the new series will:

Take place within the Stranger Things universe

Feature new characters and new settings

Explore the mythology of the Upside Down from different angles

Not follow the Hawkins crew



Wolfhard even suggested there would be multiple labs — not just the one in Hawkins — and the Duffers hinted he was spot on.



The Duffers explained that they want the new show to stay rooted in the sci-fi, fantasy, and mystery elements that made Stranger Things a global hit — without turning it into a massive lore dump.



“There’s going to be connective tissue, but we’re almost anthologizing in a way. We’re not Star Wars. We can’t just jump planet to planet,” they said.

So yes, the Upside Down will still matter… but the show won’t be built around the original characters or Hawkins storylines.







Season 5 of Stranger Things arrives on November 26, 2025, marking the official end of the core series.

The spin-off is still early in development, but with Netflix pushing forward and the creators eager to share more, updates are expected soon.



Stay locked to Hot 100.9 for the latest news on the Stranger Things universe and everything happening in entertainment.

RELATED: Indiana Fever Return To The ‘Upside Down’ With Relaunch Of ‘Stranger Things’ Jerseys

Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Officially Moving Forward was originally published on hot1009.com