Baltimore Expands Housing Support for Minors and Young Families Facing Homelessness

Source: MattGush / Getty

Baltimore City has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting older minors and young families at risk of experiencing homelessness, expanding access to stable housing and long-term support services. The partnership brings together the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services (MOHS), the Baltimore City Department of Social Services (BCDSS), and several local nonprofits to create a coordinated pathway toward stability.

“Every young person in Baltimore deserves a safe place to call home and the support they need to thrive,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “Tackling youth homelessness is not just about housing — it’s about dignity, opportunity, and giving our young people the foundation to build a better future.”

Under the program, CBS Baltimore reports that BCDSS will identify minors in out-of-home care and transition them into Restoration Gardens I, a 44-unit residential building focused on youth stability and independence. Young parents and their children will be placed at the Y in Central Maryland’s Geraldine Young Family Life Center, a 12-unit site offering wraparound family services.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At the Geraldine Young Center, residents will receive case management, life skills workshops, educational programming, job readiness training, financial literacy classes, and one year of after-care support. The Y aims to serve at least 10 individuals annually.

Minors living at Restoration Gardens I will receive case management through the University of Maryland, Baltimore and Uplift Alliance Inc., along with employment coaching and access to basic needs assistance. The program expects to serve about 60 minors each year.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore will support families further by providing housing vouchers. The agreement runs through June 30, 2029, with annual renewal options.





Baltimore Expands Housing Support for Minors and Young Families Facing Homelessness was originally published on 92q.com