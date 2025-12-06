Cheesecake Factory to Close Its Inner Harbor Location in 2026

Another major restaurant is preparing to leave Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The Cheesecake Factory announced it will close its Harborplace location on January 24, 2026, ending nearly three decades at one of the city’s most recognizable waterfront destinations.

“After extensive review and analysis, the company made the difficult decision to discontinue operation of our restaurant in Baltimore,” the chain said in a statement to channel 11. The company added that it is working with employees to help them transition to new roles, including possible transfers to other Maryland locations.

The closure marks another high-profile departure from Harborplace, joining H&M, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, P.F. Chang’s, and The Fudgery, all of which have exited in recent years.

Despite the shift, Cheesecake Factory expressed gratitude for its long run in the city.

“We have truly enjoyed being a part of the Inner Harbor community over the last 29 years and hope to continue serving our Baltimore guests at nearby restaurant locations,” the company said.

The Bright Future of the Harbor

The news comes as Harborplace prepares for a massive redevelopment effort. In September, developers confirmed that the $1 billion revitalization project is still moving forward, though challenges remain, including public financing hurdles and the city’s permitting process.

Plans for the rebuilt Harborplace include five new buildings, featuring two residential towers with 900 units, new public spaces, and a redesigned retail footprint.

While longtime businesses continue to leave the waterfront, city leaders hope the redevelopment will restore Harborplace as a destination for residents, visitors, and new investment.

