Gov. Wes Moore Signs Order to Address Maryland’s Rising Energy Costs

Wes Moore has signed a new executive order aimed at tackling Maryland’s rising energy bills and pushing for long-term affordability across the state.

The order, titled Building an Affordable and Reliable Energy Future, is designed to address what Moore calls a system that no longer works for consumers. He pointed to outdated policies, an aging power grid, and growing energy demand as key drivers behind soaring costs, while supply has failed to keep pace.

“This is not going to impact the monthly bill next month,” Moore said after signing the order Friday. “But what it will do is put pressure on the people who are actually responsible for these rising bills.”

Behind Those Soaring Costs

According to the governor’s office, energy costs for the average Maryland household spiked 184% between September 2024 and January 2025. Residential bills are up an average of $77 per month, and rates have risen 44% since 2020.

Moore sharply criticized PJM, the regional grid operator that oversees electricity pricing, after it approved a $16.4 billion price hike earlier this week.

“If PJM continues to fail to meet energy supply demands, prices will keep rising,” Moore said. “We will push for those responsible to change their ways.”

‘Moore’ to the Executive Order

The executive order outlines several actions, including modernizing Maryland’s energy grid, cutting regulatory red tape, increasing accountability for energy providers, and creating a new state energy council to give Maryland a stronger voice in regional decision-making.

Moore acknowledged that energy policy can feel technical but said the impact is personal for families struggling with higher bills.

“When your bill suddenly doubles, policy gets real very quickly,” he said.

Republican leaders pushed back on the governor’s approach, arguing that state energy policies have contributed to higher costs. House Minority Leader Jason Buckel said Maryland ratepayers are subsidizing expensive clean energy projects while importing more than 40% of the state’s power at higher prices.

House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy also criticized the plan, saying Marylanders need “real long-term solutions, not more government bureaucracy.”

Moore said energy affordability will be a top priority during the next legislative session, calling the current system outdated and in need of reform.

“Twentieth-century utility policy does not work in the 21st century,” he said.

