‘SNL’s’ Chris Redd Emotionally Addresses Selling Drugs To Castmates & Dating Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife

Legendary NBC show Saturday Night Live has had a lot of turnover in recent seasons, and, since reasons for castmates’ departures have been pretty diplomatic, not much other behind-the-scenes information has leaked.

But comedian and actor Chris Redd pulled back the curtain a bit in an emotional six-minute Instagram video, where he opened up about his addiction to pills and how it led to an infamous hookup with Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife.

“While I was at the show, I had some pill issues, you know, some pill problems,” Redd said. “Nothing too crazy, but crazy for my Black ass. And I was even selling some to some of my castmates. I’m not gonna snitch on y’all motherf-ckers, man.”

Redd was hurt that instead of helping him through the addiction, his co-workers talked about him behind closed doors.

He said he’d have panic attacks, and they’d just “talk sh-t” about him, adding, “It’s crazy how someone will watch you destroy yourself.”

During the struggle, Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline, came into his life and helped him work out his problems through accountability.

“This lady was the only one to call me on my sh-t, to help me,” he added. “She helped me with my therapy journey. She told me a lot of things about people in her life that made me see things differently. And in that time we fell in love, man.”

When he started to feel a spark with her, he admits he felt bad, saying it’s “always been an emotional double-edged sword for me because I really love everything Kenan and I did.”

Redd breaks down in tears, claiming he never meant to hurt anyone, but in the end, he “chose love.”

News of the odd couple went public back in September 2022, just a week after Redd stepped away from the show. Evangeline’s divorce from Thompson came months prior, with TMZ reporting that the two had been separated for about a year and were coparenting from opposite coasts.

