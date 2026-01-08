Chris Redd Bares Soul Over Romance With Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife

Chris Redd took to social media to address not only his romance with the ex-wife of his former Saturday Night Live co-star, Kenan Thompson, but also to highlight the aftermath. In the video, a teary-eyed Chris Redd explains how his romantic relationship with Christina Evangeline wasn’t insidiously planned.

Chris Redd, 40, shared the video on his Instagram page, using the moment to explain his side of the story. Redd opens the video by stating that the path towards his romance with Evangeline was a “very unique, nuanced thing,” adding that his girlfriend was essential in helping him with his drug addiction.

It was revealed that Redd struggled with using Adderall and allegedly sold pills to his SNL castmates. At that time, Redd said that he was “cool” with Thompson and Evangeline but that Thompson’s ex-wife was the only person to “call me on my sh*t, help me on my sh*t.”

Redd also added, “She told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently. And in that time, we fell in love.”

Redd and Evangeline were first romantically linked in late 2022 after she and Thompson split earlier that year. Redd would also leave SNL that year, and confirmed the romance began before leaving the show.

“I think that we were a great team. And I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them,” Redd said. “I don’t feel player for this sh*t at all, but I did choose love.”

Redd also seemed to acknowledge another incident in 2022 when an unknown assailant punched him in the face and fled. In so many words, Redd connected the incident to how things progressed with Evangeline, calling it “fair.”

Kenan Thompson has yet to issue a response.

Chris Redd also used the video to announce an upcoming comedy special, Caveat, which drops on January 28.

