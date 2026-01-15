Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Baltimore hoops fans will have their eyes on the national stage this Sunday as the Coppin State Eagles women’s basketball team is set to take on the powerhouse South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team in a highly anticipated non-conference matchup.

For Coppin State, this game represents more than just another contest on the schedule. It’s a chance for the Eagles to measure themselves against one of the most dominant programs in women’s college basketball and showcase the grit and resilience that have defined Coppin State athletics for decades. Playing an opponent of this caliber brings national attention to the program and valuable experience for a roster eager to compete at the highest level.

The Gamecocks, perennial title contenders, are known for their physical defense, fast pace, and relentless rebounding. They rarely give opponents breathing room, especially on their home floor. For Coppin State, staying disciplined, limiting turnovers, and knocking down open shots will be key to hanging tough early and setting the tone.

Baltimore fans know Coppin State has never shied away from big moments. From MEAC battles to road tests against top programs, the Eagles consistently carry the city’s underdog spirit with pride. Sunday’s matchup is another opportunity to represent Baltimore on a national platform and gain momentum heading deeper into the season.

Tipoff is set for Sunday at 12 p.m. and while the challenge is steep, Coppin State steps into this game with confidence, purpose, and the full support of Baltimore behind them. Whether you’re watching at home or following along on social, this is one matchup worth tuning into as the Eagles test themselves against the best.

Eagles On The Big Stage: Coppin State Faces Powerhouse South Carolina This Sunday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com