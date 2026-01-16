Listen Live
Best Debbie Allen Movies & TV Shows You Must See

Published on January 16, 2026

16th Governors Awards
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

From Broadway to Hollywood, Debbie Allen has shaped generations of Black storytelling through her talent, leadership, and unmatched presence.

Her career spans decades of unforgettable performances, iconic directing moments, and cultural influence that continues to inspire.

If you’re diving into her legacy, these are the Debbie Allen movies and TV shows you absolutely must see.

Fame


Grey’s Anatomy


A Different World


How to Get Away with Murder


Raising Dion


In the House



Amistad


Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling


For Colored Girls


